Car flipping end-over-end leads to DWI charge

WILSON – A Niagara Falls man was charged with driving while intoxicated recently after Niagara County Sheriff's deputies said he crashed his car into a roadside culvert, causing it to tumble end-over-end.

According to reports on the Aug. 23 incident, a witness driving on Wilson-Cambria Road at about 8:30 p.m. reported a car speeding past him at an estimated 90 miles per hour before losing control, leaving the roadway and hitting a culvert, which sent the vehicle tumbling end-over-end.

Driver Matthew R. Clark, 39, was taken to Erie County Medical Center after the accident for treatment for apparently minor injuries. The 79th Street resident was later charged with DWI. No further information was provided.