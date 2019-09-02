LeSean McCoy says last season with Buffalo was 'mentally tough, physically tough'

LeSean McCoy said last season with the Buffalo Bills was “mentally tough, physically tough,” but he is past that and eager to move forward with the Kansas City Chiefs.

McCoy was released by the Bills on Saturday and formally signed his contract with the Chiefs on Monday. He agreed to a one-year deal reportedly worth $3 million with another $1 million possible in incentives.

“This was the best fit for me,” McCoy told reporters in Kansas City. “You see these guys are rolling a great chance at a championship. ... The best part about was Andy Reid, who is one of my favorite coaches of my career. He's had me since I was about 20 years old.”

McCoy is coming off the least productive season of his career and noted that part of that was because the Bills lost three “Pro Bowl players” on the offensive line, noting Eric Wood, Richie Incognito and Cordy Glenn.

McCoy, who played for Reid with the Philadelphia Eagles, indicated his decision was between the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, who are in a contract impasse with Melvin Gordon.

"LA is far. I've got a 7-year-old son,” McCoy said. “He wouldn't like that very much. Also the taxes."

McCoy said he told his agent, "I'm going back home in Philadelphia, or I'm going back home to Big Red."

The Chiefs open the season on Sunday at Jacksonville, and Reid said he expects McCoy to see action behind starter Damien Williams.

"He knows what to expect,'' Reid said of McCoy. "I've been very honest with him about Damien and how good of a football player he is. I think it's a great situation for both of them and for the team. For where he's at in his career, you're talking about potentially a future Hall of Famer with the numbers and stats he's put together here. Here he has an opportunity to come to what potentially is a good football team as we go forward and be a part of that.''

Reid said McCoy's only limitation will be how long it takes him to become familiar with the Chiefs' playbook, though he indicated the Chiefs could be looking at a running back by committee going forward.

"This is different than what we did in Philadelphia. There will be some familiar things but it's quite a bit different," Reid said. “He's going to have to get in and learn (the offense) and then we'll just see how that goes. They both have an opportunity to play. I'm not going to put him out there in a bad situation without knowing the plays. I would never do that.''

As for his workload, McCoy said, "There's some pretty good backs. That's for coach Reid to handle. The good thing about it is he's been doing for a years. ... I want to win and be with a winning team. Whatever it takes to get it done, we'll do.”

