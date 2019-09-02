Bills' Tyler Kroft won't practice; Sean McDermott on LeSean McCoy's release

Tight end Tyler Kroft is the only Bills' player not practicing Monday as the team begins preparation for Sunday's season opener against the New York Jets.

Kroft has been sidelined since breaking a foot in the spring, but the Bills opted not to put him on the physically unable to perform list to start the regular season and kept him on the 53-man roster.

"The information we're getting from our medical staff is very positive," coach Sean McDermott said Monday. "He's worked extremely hard and he's making progress. As for a timetable, I couldn't tell you when, but hopefully sometime in the first couple of games."

Kroft was out running and taking part in some individual work Monday.

Here's a look at Tyler Kroft during practice today. Sean McDermott said beforehand that he's hopeful Kroft will return in "the first couple games."#Bills pic.twitter.com/wlPh0f9QfE — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) September 2, 2019

Guard Quinton Spain, who did not practice last week with an ankle injury, will practice Monday as will center Mitch Morse, who was cleared from concussion protocol last week. Morse was concussed on the Bills' first day in pads of training camp in late July.

"We're a go at this point," McDermott said. "We have confidence in Mitch and have confidence in the medial staff. He was in meetings digesting the game plan this morning, and I'm sure he'll tell you he's ready to go."

With respect to rookie Cody Ford, McDermott said Ford plays guard or tackle and the Bills "feel good" with him at either position.

He also lauded the offensive line for its ability in the preseason to adjust to different combination and injuries, saying that has helped them "develop some resiliency, some toughness."

In his first comments since LeSean McCoy was released, McDermott said, "LeSean is a good football. Myself and everyone in this building wishes him nothing but the best ... We will always make decisions on what's best for our football team. We feel confident with what we have here and that they can execute what we need to get done."

On rookie back Devin Singletary, McDermott said, "We watched what he's been able to do in practice and in the preseason games, and granted, it's the preseason so you have to take it with a grain of salt. But it's also a projection and showing confidence in a young player. We believe he can ascend and develop. That's what we do as coaches and it's in the DNA of the players who who take a lot of pride in what we do."