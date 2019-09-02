ANDREWS, Mary H. (Gerber)

ANDREWS - Mary H. (nee Gerber)

August 31, 2019 of Marilla, NY. Beloved wife of the late Albert Andrews and Edwin Weeks; dearest mother of Danny (Cheryl) and the late Michael Weeks and stepmother of Arthur (Donna), Kevin (Lin) and David (Lou) Andrews; cherished grandmother of Hayley, Justin, Christine, Marlene (Jeff), Michael (Denise), Jamie (Drew) and Jodi (Maurizio) and several great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 3-8 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:00 AM at Annunciation Church, Elma, NY. Please assemble at the church. Interment will follow at Marilla Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, PO Box 175, East Aurora, NY 14052. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com