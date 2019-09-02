ALTES, Jennie (Bement)

August 27, 2019, age 101. Wife of the late George Altes; beloved sister of the late Clarence Bement, Ruth Johns, Raymond Bement, Esther Boyce and Florence Anderson; also survived by and a treasure to many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For many years, Jennie was an active member of St. James Church in Hamburg, Zonta Club and a Red Cross volunteer. She had also been a branch manager of Key Bank in Hamburg. Charitable donations may be made to St. James United Church of Christ, 76 Main St., Hamburg, NY 14075. Arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. HAMBURG CHAPEL.