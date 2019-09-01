When the leaves fall, bag them, Buffalo

Summer is nearly over, which means it's almost time for Buffalo's 2019 Fall Curbside Leaf Pickup program to keep streets and storm drains clean and clear.

The program runs from Oct. 1 to Dec. 1.

Leaves, grass clippings, brush and small branches must be collected in clear or paper bags that are to be placed curbside.

There is no limit on the number of bags that can be put to the curb.

Do not rake leaves into streets or you may receive a summons.

Residents also can drop off yard waste at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays:

Cazenovia Park – golf course parking lot off Wildwood Place

Martin Luther King Jr. Park – Fillmore Avenue parking lot

Schiller Park – Sprenger Street parking lot

Shoshone Park – parking lot at the foot of Beard Avenue

The city's Department of Public Works Engineering Garage, located at 1120 Seneca St., is open year round. Drop off in parking lot between Babcock and Smith streets.