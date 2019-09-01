Two WNY fire departments to receive over $171,000 in federal funding

The Armor Volunteer Fire Co. in Hamburg will receive $146,742 in federal aid to purchase new air packs, oxygen bottles and air masks.

The department currently uses 25-year-old air packs.

The City of Olean Fire Department in Cattaraugus County will receive $25,238 for water rescue training, according to a joint release from Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

The funding was allocated through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. The grants are awarded on a competitive basis to the applicants that most closely address the program’s priorities and demonstrate financial need.

“It is essential that we provide our firefighters with the equipment they need to stay safe on the job,” Schumer said. "It is critical that we do all we can to ensure that they are well equipped and prepared to take on any emergency. This federal funding will do just that, by allowing the Armor Volunteer Fire Company to purchase new breathing equipment and the City of Olean Fire Department to expand its training operations.”