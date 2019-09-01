Road rage leads to gunfire on East Side

A road rage incident late Saturday on the East Side led to gunfire, Buffalo police said.

A woman told police she was driving on East Utica Street toward Roehrer Avenue at 11:40 p.m. when she had to stop suddenly because a car pulled out in front of her. A black SUV driving behind her, with a woman at the wheel and a man in the passenger seat, then bumped her car.

The woman was whose vehicle was struck said the SUV's driver threatened to shoot her car, police said. Someone from the SUV fired at her car, shattering the rear window, and then fled north on Roehrer. Police said 9 mm shell casings were found at the scene.