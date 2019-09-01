Rain, thunderstorms forecast for Sunday; Wet Labor Day predicted

Scattered showers are expected in Buffalo on Sunday, with thunderstorms possible after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday's high is expected to be 73 degrees. Sunday night, showers are likely with a possible thunderstorm, with a low of 63 degrees.

Labor Day could be wet at times. The forecast calls for occasional showers before 1 p.m., with showers likely and a thunderstorm possible between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m.

The forecast high for Monday is about 74 degrees.