Buffalo area museums to participate in free 'Museum Day'

Spend a Saturday at a museum for free.

Museum Day – an annual event sponsored by Smithsonian magazine – will be held on Sept. 21.

Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country will provide free admission to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket.

Go to smithsonian.com and plug in your ZIP code for a list of participating locations.

Participants can download one ticket per email address. Once a site is selected, you will not be able to change it. The ticket provides free general admission for two people on Museum Day.

According to the Smithsonian website, cultural institutions in Buffalo taking part in the event include:

Buffalo History Museum

Albright-Knox Art Gallery

Burchfield Penney Art Center

Buffalo Museum of Science

Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site

Colored Musicians Club Museum

Nash House Museum

Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

Also participating are the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum in North Tonawanda and Lockport's Niagara History Center and Erie Canal Discovery Center.