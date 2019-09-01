Recently released Bills RB LeSean McCoy reportedly to sign with Chiefs

LeSean McCoy was not out of work long.

The running back who was cut by the Buffalo Bills on Saturday morning was heading to Kansas City to sign with the Chiefs, a move that reunites him with coach Andy Reid. Reid was the Philadelphia Eagles' coach when the team drafted McCoy and the two spent four years together.

McCoy joins a running backs group that included Damien Williams, Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson after the Chiefs traded Carlos Hyde to the Houston Texans on Saturday.

The deal is for one year with a base salary of $3 million with another $1 million possible in incentives, according to the reports.

“We play a lot of common opponents and got to see him on tape, he is still a talented player and does a lot of great things in the passing game,” Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach told reporters Saturday afternoon. “If it is official, like it has been reported, I am sure that he is a guy that we will take a peek at. We kind of have a rapport with (him).”

The reported move was seemingly met with approval from Chiefs start quarterback Patrick Mahomes.