Homeless Alliance of WNY gets $3.6 million to address youth homelessness

The Homeless Alliance of Western New York has received a $3.6 million federal grant to help address youth homelessness in the region.

The award was announced by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which is distributing $75 million to address the problem in 23 communities across the country.

There were 926 homeless youth identified in Western New York as of 2017, according to the Homeless Alliance of Western New York. More than half — 57 percent — were female, according to the Alliance. Youth are defined are being between 11 and 24 years old.

About three-fourths of the homeless youth of Western New York were in Erie County.

The Homeless Alliance will work with other community partners to create a comprehensive plan to end youth homelessness in Western New York, said HUD spokesperson Olga Alvarez.

The goal is to create a wide range of housing programs, from immediate to transitional to permanent, Alvarez said.