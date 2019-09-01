Geoffrey Esper takes world championship title by eating 281 chicken wings

Geoffrey Esper of Oxford, Mass., ate 281 chicken wings in 12 minutes Sunday to become the new National Buffalo Wing Festival champion.

Esper's victory ends the five-year reign of Joey Chestnut of San Jose, Calif., who placed second this year by eating 276 chicken wings — just five fewer than Esper. Esper had the No. 2 spot in last year's Buffalo chicken wing eating contest.

The festival was held Saturday and Sunday in Sahlen Field.

A total of $6,750 in prize money was awarded during the two-day event.

In its 18 years, the festival claims to have attracted more than 865,000 people and served over 4.8 million wings.