Free food waste collection program comes to Jefferson Avenue

Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue will participate in Buffalo's free Residential Food Scraps Recycling Program.

Beginning Sept. 9, city residents can drop off food scraps from 4 to 6 p.m. every Monday at the Tops located at 1275 Jefferson Ave.

Residents should collect food scraps in reusable containers that they can empty on-site. Scraps should be stored for a maximum of one week.

Food waste makes up much of what residents put into their garbage totes, and the program is a way for them to reduce their waste stream.

Acceptable items include vegetable and fruit scraps, coffee grounds, tea bags, nuts and egg shells.

Items that will not be accepted include meat, chicken, fish, greasy and oily foods, dairy, animal waste, litter or bedding, coal, charcoal, diseased or insect-infested houseplants or biodegradable/compostable plastics.

The pilot programs start up as a similar program winds down at the end of September at the Downtown Country Farmers Market, Massachusetts Avenue Project Farmstand, Broadway Market and the North Buffalo and South Buffalo farmers markets.

For more information, call 311 or 851-5014 or visit buffalorecycles.org.