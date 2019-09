Ex-Bills WR Ray-Ray McCloud heads to Panthers; LB Deon Lacey returns to Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins claimed former Bills linebacker and special teams ace Deon Lacey, who appeared in all 32 games over the last two seasons with Buffalo. Lacey returns to the Dolphins, whose training camp he was in during 2017.

The Dolphins, who remain in upheaval, claimed five players, all on defense, including former New England Patriots defensive end Trent Harris and defensive back Ken Webster.

Former Bills defensive back Ryan Lewis was claimed by the Indianapolis Colts. Lewis was with the Bills last season after being claimed on waivers from the Patriots at this time last year.

The Bills do not appear to have been awarded any waiver claims.

According to NFL Media's Albert Breer, the Los Angeles Rams had the most players claimed at five, followed by the Patriots at four, and the Bills and Baltimore Ravens with three each. Having three players claimed speaks to the depth on the Bills' roster at certain positions.

Players who have three years or less of service time are subject to waivers. With about 1,200 players being released Friday and Saturday, that created a situation similar to another draft. The Bills, or any other NFL team, were free to claim as many players off waivers as they like, inheriting that player’s contract.

The waiver order was the same as this year’s draft order, which means the Bills were ninth on the priority list.

Teams had until noon Sunday to make waiver claims. Next up is the process of building 10-man practice squads.