Bills appear to lose out on veteran punter Britton Colquitt

The Bills seems to be in need of a punter, and it won't be veteran Britton Colquitt.

Colquitt, cut by the Cleveland Browns, signed with the Vikings on Sunday, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune and others.

Per the Star-Tribune, Colquitt, 34, was heading to Buffalo to join the Bills when Minnesota assistant head coach Gary Kubiak sold him on the Vikings.

Colquitt punted for six years with the Denver Broncos and was a member of the 2015 team that won a Super Bowl coached by Kubiak.

For the moment, Corey Bojorquez is the Bills' punter, though, it's possible that could change.

"Corey probably didn't have the preseason that he wanted or we wanted," Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said Sunday. "But he did show some things last year. It's obviously something we looked at and evaluated what else is out there."

Beane also noted the importance of the punter in serving as Stephen Hauschka's holder for field goals. A season ago, the Bills had four punters.