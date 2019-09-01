Duke Williams, Christian Wade, Eddie Yarbrough on Bills' practice squad

The Bills have started forming their practice squad and General Manager Brandon Beane revealed the first group of names when he met with reporters Sunday.

Wide receiver Duke Williams, whom many thought might make the 53-man roster, was added, with Beane saying he was "crossing his fingers" that Williams would pass through waivers.

The Bills opted to use the international exemption on running back and preseason darling Christian Wade. By adding Wade, the Bills can have 11 players on the practice squad but Wade is not allowed to be activated this season and another team cannot sign him to their 53-man roster.

Eddie Yarbrough, a contributor on the Bills' defensive line the last two seasons, was named to the practice squad as well, along with tight end Nate Becker, defensive back and University at Buffalo product Cam Lewis, defensive tackle Kyle Peko and offensive lineman Erik Magnuson.

The Bills also are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Nate Hall to the practice squad. Hall signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent from Northwestern.

That leaves three spots to be filled.

Beane said the team is working on adding a quarterback to the practice squad. That is unlikely to be UB product Tyree Jackson, who will turn his attention to a workout with the Detroit Lions on Monday. Beane did not rule out bringing Jackson back, though that seems less likely.

As expected, tight end Jason Croom was placed on injured reserve and safety Kurt Coleman was re-signed. The move was first reported by the NFL Network on Saturday.