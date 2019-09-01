LeSean McCoy: 'I never expected to fall in love' with Buffalo

LeSean McCoy may no longer be in Buffalo, but the city and fans of the Bills will always be with him.

McCoy, who was waived by the Bills on Saturday, released a statement on his Instagram account on Sunday, praising the Bills' organization and its fans.

"If there is anything that my 11 years in the league has taught me it is to always expect the unexpected. I never expected to become a Buffalo Bill and I never expected to fall in love with the city and the amazing fans," McCoy wrote. "However, that is exactly what happened. I would like to thank the entire Buffalo Bills organization, Terry and Kim Pegula, Coach McDermott, Brandon Beane, Dough Whaley, Anthony Lynn and Rex Ryan. It has been my pleasure and honor to take the field and represent the proud Buffalo franchise. We shared some great moments together and you guys will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you to all my teammates that went to battle with me each and every week. I am going to miss the amazing atmosphere and wonderful #billsmafia fans the most! With that being said, I am excited and overjoyed to be continuing my career in Kansas City! The chase continues ..."

McCoy signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Chiefs on Sunday, reuniting him with Andy Reid, who was the Philadelphia Eagles' coach when the team drafted McCoy and the two spent four years together.

McCoy joins a running backs group that included Damien Williams, Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson after the Chiefs traded Carlos Hyde to the Houston Texans on Saturday.