Bills add three to practice squad, including QB Davis Webb

UPDATED:

The Bills added three more names to their practice squad, including quarterback Davis Webb, who spent last season and this preseason with the New York Jets, the Bills' Week 1 opponent.

Webb was a third-round pick of the New York Giants in 2017 and has yet to appear in an NFL game. He threw four interceptions for the Jets in the preseason and was released over the weekend.

"We do it for the player, and the chance to add good players to our team." Bills coach Sean McDermott said when asked if signing Webb was related to the Bills facing the Jets.

The Bills also made official the addition of former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Nate Hall, an undrafted free agent from Northwestern.

Wide receiver Tyron Johnson, who was released by the Houston Texans, was signed to the practice squad. He signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent from Oklahoma State and had seven touchdowns last season for the Cowboys.

The Bills have one spot remaining on the practice squad, because of the international exemption for Christian Wade.

FROM SUNDAY

Receiver Duke Williams, who became a fan favorite largely because of a couple of leaping touchdown catches he made in the preseason, highlights the seven players the Buffalo Bills placed on their practice squad Sunday after they were waived by the team Saturday and went unclaimed by 31 other NFL clubs.

Williams, who led the Canadian Football League in 2018 with 1,579 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, is one of 31 players the Bills released Saturday. How hopeful were the Bills that Williams would clear waivers so that he could be added to the practice squad?

"I was crossing my fingers," General Manager Brandon Beane told reporters.

Also joining the Bills' practice squad were defensive end Eddie Yarbrough, defensive tackle Kyle Peko, cornerback Cam Lewis, offensive lineman Erik Magnuson, tight end Nate Becker, and running back Christian Wade. Lewis was a former University at Buffalo standout.

Per media reports, the Bills also are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Nate Hall to the practice squad. Hall signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent from Northwestern.

Beane did not rule out bringing back quarterback Tyree Jackson, another UB product who was waived Saturday, although that seems unlikely.

"Tyree is a young player and he's just starting his journey," Beane said. "Going with two quarterbacks is, is delicate because one injury and you're either bringing, if you have got a guy on the practice squad, you're either bringing him up, or you're going to get a veteran. ...

"What I would say is Tyree is a rookie and quarterback is the hardest position in any sport to play. And he still has a very good chance to play in this league. He's a great young man. He works hard. I think he's got the smarts and the intangibles."

Because Wade is a former professional rugby player from the United Kingdom, the Bills were able to use an international exemption for him, meaning they can have 11 players on their practice squad but cannot add him to their active roster at any point in the regular season and another team cannot sign him away.

The Bills also placed tight end Jason Croom on their injured-reserve list, and re-signed safety Kurt Coleman, who was released Saturday.