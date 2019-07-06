YOUNG, Genevieve R. (Bielicki)

July 4, 2019 of West Seneca, NY. Wife of the late James R. Young; dear mother of Nancy (Ian) Robinson, Thomas (Cheryl) Young and the late Leah (Bruce) Britton; sister of Marcia (late Walter) Simpson, Cynthia (Richard) Peterson and the late Edward Bielicki, Eugene Bielicki and Dolores Stephan; dear grandmother of Kellee (Robert) Petre, Bryan (Birgit) Young, Benjamin (Hillary) Thompson, Tara (Raymond) Britton and Bradley (Jennifer) Britton; also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca 825-5205, on Sunday from 11:00 - 2:00 PM where services will follow at 2:00 PM. Share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com