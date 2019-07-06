WITKOWSKI, Dorothy B. (Gabalski)

Of North Tonawanda, Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the age of 94. Wife of the late Edward J. Witkowski; beloved mother of Barbara (Kevin Brick) Kloch, Ann (late Daniel) Thiebolt, Norbert (Lynda), Edward (Nancy), John (Gail), Donald (Dianne Coticchio), Susan (Jay) Wildt and Joanne (Brian) Fleming; Babcia to 24 grandchildren and super Babcia to 22 great-grandchildren; daughter of the late John and Barbara (nee Prelewicz) Gabalski; sister of the late Msgr. John R. Gabalski, Edmund (Adele), Eugene (Barbara) and Rita Heye; sister-in-law of Frances Witkowski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was an active member of OLC Altar Society, Choir and Bereavement Committee; she was a charter member of TaPa Wingo Sorority; she enjoyed gardening, reading, bowling, crossword puzzles and playing cards with family. She faithfully attended all grandchildren and great-grandchildren activities and special events and remembered everyone's special occasion with a card. Family will be present to greet relatives and friends Sunday, July 7th from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Saber Funeral Home, 549 Oliver St., North Tonawanda, (692-0271). Family and friends are asked to gather at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church (Oliver St.), for a mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated Monday at 9:30 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Felician Sisters for Senior Sisters, 600 Doat St., Buffalo, NY 14211.