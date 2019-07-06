SCHULTZ, Barbara J. (Cudney)

SCHULTZ - Barbara J. (nee Cudney)

July 4, 2019, age 69. Beloved wife of Robert J. Schultz; loving mother of Shane (Melissa) Schultz and Shannon (Jeff) Kurek; cherished grandmother of Jacob (April), Connor, Brandon, Cassie and Ryan; dear sister of Suzanne (late Dan) Kelchlin, Christine (Burt) O'Keefe, Patricia (Donald) Dabrowski and Kathleen (late Lee) Briggs; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Road, Depew. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday from Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, 1345 Indian Church Road, West Seneca at 9:30 AM. Friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com