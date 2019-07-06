RITTLING, Joseph E.

RITTLING - Joseph E. Age 77, July 3, 2019. Husband of Shelly (nee Scanio) Rittling; son of the late Robert W. and Elizabeth (nee Stroman) Rittling; brother of Peter (Judy), Edward (Apryl), James (Dr. Mary), Richard (Karen) Rittling, Elizabeth (Dr. Craig) Blum, Margaret (Michael) Ringer, and the late Catherine Rodgers, Mark (late Margery), Charles (Leslie), John, Gregory (Susie) Rittling; survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, 9:30 AM at Christ the King RC Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Amherst 14226. Memorials to Hospice Foundation of WNY or St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute Charles Rittling Endowment Fund, 845 Kenmore Ave., Buffalo 14223. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com