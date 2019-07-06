MASON, Danielle (Keicher)

MASON - Danielle (nee Keicher)

Forever adventurous and famously opinionated, Danielle lived her life as a free spirited dreamer inspiring those around her. Danielle M. Mason (nee Keicher) passed away at home with peace and grace, surrounded by her loving family on July 4, 2019. Beloved daughter of Gordon and Clara (nee Jesonowski) Keicher; devoted sister to Yvonne Hartman, David Keicher, Cherae Mangus, Jordan Keicher and Katie Winnicki; loving stepmother to Jordan Dryja-Mason; cherished aunt to Gavin and Olyvia Hartman, David Jr and Jeremy Keicher, Luke and Cole Mangus, Iris Keicher and Ella Winnicki. At her request, no service will be held. Relatives and friends may join in a celebration of Danielle's life at her parents' home on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 12-3 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ocean Conservancy, online at

donate.oceanconservancy.org