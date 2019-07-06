HOWELL, Charlie

HOWELL - Charlie A proud Kentucky Colonel and lifelong Shriner (Legion of Honor) passed away peacefully on July 2nd, 2019 just shy of his 90th birthday. Charlie was very proud of his job on the Lehigh railroad. He also was very involved with Adam's Door company. His favorite times were spent at the Bear Paw Hunting Club Campgrounds. He maintained his fierce independence until the end. Charlie will be missed for his friendliness and desire to help anyone in need. He spent his last years enjoying his Saltarelli grandchildren in Canton, Ohio and was very dedicated to his wife Janet, visiting her daily at St. Lukes Lutheran community. His son, Donald survives him in Buffalo, NY. A celebration of his life will be planned for later this summer. The Williams Funeral Home in Canton, OH is in charge of the arrangements. Those wishing to leave the family condolences may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com