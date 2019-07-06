[BN] Blitz newsletter: How many wins do the Bills need to make 2019 a good season?

A reader in this week's Bills Mailbag asked, "What record is acceptable for this regime of GM and coach to be seen as successful this year?"

Some fans might respond with, "As many wins as it takes to make the playoffs." Vic Carucci thinks the team needs to do more than get to .500.

"I realize seven or eight wins would technically represent an improvement over last season's 6-10 finish, but let's face it," Carucci wrote. "Seven or eight wins will be viewed by a good number of observers as less about progress and more about a continuation of a vicious cycle of mediocrity that has defined the Bills for too long.

"Frankly, after all of the investment that was made in free agency and the selection of likely immediate starters with the top two draft picks, defensive tackle Ed Oliver and offensive lineman Cody Ford, a record of 9-7 is probably at the minimum of what the majority of us paying attention to the Bills would call successful."

That is similar to what Jay Skurski wrote in May when he said, "a two-win improvement from last year’s 6-10 should be considered the minimum expectation." The national perception isn't as rosy, though – most betting sites have the Bills at 6.5 or 7 wins.

Camp preview: Bills' special teams look to rebound from disastrous 2018 season: Vic Carucci summed it up: "It's hard to imagine the Bills being much worse in this area than they were last year."

New Bills returner Andre Roberts expects to "impact the team in a big way": Roberts seems like a lock to make the team given that his salary is reportedly fully guaranteed. But he's ready to answer to call. "I know I'm going to have the ball in my hands a lot," Roberts said. "There's a lot of people's jobs on the line when it's kicked, so I take a lot of pride in it and I work hard and be the best I can be."

