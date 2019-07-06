BAGINSKI, Frank C.

BAGINSKI - Frank C. July 3, 2019, age 95. Beloved husband of the late Mary Sue (nee Berndt) Baginski; loving father of Paul (Carol Schmeidler), Bruce (Tanya Chase), David (Mary) Baginski, Laura Rasmussen, Lisa (Andrew) Mapel and the late Mark (Susan) Baginski; cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren; adored great-grandfather of three; caring brother of Irene (late Donald) Dearden and predeceased by sisters Adele (John) Herbert, Joan (John) DeGroot and Josephine (Rudolph) Bigda; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 1-3 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road). Flowers gratefully declined.