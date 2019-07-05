Sabres re-sign Zemgus Girgensons, four others file for arbitration

Zemgus Girgensons has committed to returning to Buffalo for one more season after signing a one-year, $1.6 million contract, the Sabres announced Friday.

Girgensons, who was a restricted free agent, received a qualifying offer worth $1.6 million from the Sabres in June, and he scored five goals among 18 points with a minus-11 rating in 72 games last season. The 25-year-old winger counted $1.6 million against the salary cap in 2018-19, his sixth season with the team.

Additionally, four of the Sabres' restricted free agents -- Remi Elie, Evan Rodrigues, Jake McCabe and Linus Ullmark -- filed for salary arbitration. The only exception was center Johan Larsson, who received a qualifying offer last month.

Girgensons, drafted 14th overall by the Sabres in 2012, was voted an NHL All-Star in 2014-15, a season in which he posted career highs in goals (14) and points (30). However, he has since failed to eclipse seven goals in a season and has not recorded more than 18 points.

Girgensons made his greatest contribution shorthanded last season, ranking second on the team in total penalty-kill ice time. He has scored 49 goals among 119 points in 420 career NHL games.

With salary arbitration, the player and team each submit their expectations for the player's salary, and the latter cannot request a reduction of greater than 15 percent. The arbitrator hears the case from both sides and renders a verdict, which sets the player's salary.

The team has 48 hours to decide whether it will accept or decline the verdict, the latter of which leads to the player becoming an unrestricted free agent. The group is seeking a raise from the terms of their respective qualifying offers: McCabe ($1.75 million), Ullmark ($840,000), Elie ($771,750) and Rodrigues ($715,000).

Larsson, on the other hand, has until July 15 to sign his qualifying offer or another contract with the Sabres.

Amerks sign four to AHL contracts

While the Sabres remained quiet on the fifth day of free agency, Rochester signed five players to one-year, AHL contracts for next season: forwards Eric Cornell, Tyler Randell, Jarrett Burton, and defenseman Nathan Paetsch.

Cornell, a second-round draft pick of the Sabres in 2014, was not extended a qualifying offer from the team last month. The 23-year-old scored nine goals last season, establishing career highs in assists (13) and points (22), while being the lone Amerks skater to play in all 76 regular-season games.

Randell, 28, had three goals among seven points in 36 games for the Amerks last season. He has 534 penalty minutes in 324 career AHL games with Rochester, Belleville and Providence. Randell has also played in 25 Calder Cup playoff games and scored six goals in 27 games with the Boston Bruins in 2015-16.

Burton, 28, was named defensive player of the year last season for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ AHL affiliate. He scored six goals among a career-high 21 points in 66 games with WBS.

Paetsch, 36, returns for his seventh season with the Amerks after recording three points in 11 games. For a second consecutive season, he was named the team’s “Man of the Year” for his “commitment to the Rochester community.” Though Paetsch played sparingly, he served as a de facto assistant coach, mentoring young players and assisting coach Chris Taylor.