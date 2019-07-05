Work begins on long-awaited Trico building project

Veteran brownfield developer Krog Corp. has finally begun work on its long-awaited transformation of the Trico building in downtown Buffalo, seeking to complete the $87 million project by early 2021.

Krog President Paul Neureuter confirmed Wednesday that crews started demolition work at the 10-story building, and "expect to make significant progress by fall."

Krog, which paid $35,000 in 2017 to buy the 617,000-square-foot complex at 791 Washington St. from the city's Buffalo Brownfield Restoration Corp., plans to create a mixed-use development adjacent to both downtown and the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

The project has been in the works for several years, but has been held up along the way because of financing and the enormous challenges posed by the building's size, shape and environmental conditions.

Originally home to the Trico Products Corp. windshield wiper manufacturer founded by John R. Oishei, the complex was built in five stages between 1880 and 1954. It occupies almost an entire city block between Washington and Ellicott streets, north of Goodell Street, on the edge of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. The Trico business was once the largest employer in Buffalo and it continued to operate at the building until 1998.

Plans call for creating 133 apartments and a 105-room extended-stay hotel in the former industrial warehouse, along with 123,000 square feet of commercial space, including about 35,000 square feet for a local hi-tech anchor tenant. The building will also include 230 spaces of indoor parking and about 12,000 square feet of retail and food space.

The hotel – at one time envisioned as 230 rooms for both extended-stay and general guests – will be operated by Buffalo-based Hart Hotels Inc. The apartments will consist of a mixture of one- and two-bedroom loft-style units, at market rates.

However, asbestos and other remediation is required before construction can begin, and Krog must also carve a 10-story atrium in the center to provide more daylight for residents and guests. Additionally, Krog plans to demolish 120,000 square feet of the "ice house," a sandstone structure along Ellicott Street that was part of the Christian Weyand Brewery. Krog will then rebuild the top three floors to link the two sides while creating a more dramatic entry for car traffic into an interior courtyard.

In all, the final building will total about 480,000 square feet. Construction will take about two years, but Neureuter said the developer also has "the opportunity to occupy some of the commercial space earlier."