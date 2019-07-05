Wegmans' yogurt coolers are like us: They didn't feel like working Friday

Some coolers at the Amherst Street Wegmans store decided to take an unexpected post-holiday break Friday.

Coolers in the yogurt and fresh fruit departments briefly stopped working.

But unlike some of us, it wasn't the heat, the hangover or the exhaustion that did them in.

"It was a control panel issue," said Michele Mehaffy, a Wegmans spokesperson.

Fortunately, the coolers were fixed and back in business before long, and nothing on shelves had to be thrown out. In other words, Wegmans' broken coolers were more productive than most people stuck at work Friday.