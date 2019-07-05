Town of Niagara employee is tired of all this ... stuff

Anyone who receives a package from Roger Spurback should proceed with caution.

Spurback, who works in the Town of Niagara parks, told the Town Board recently that he is tired of dog walkers who let their pets relieve themselves without cleaning it up. When he mows the grass, the mess gets all over the mower and shoots out back into the park.

Spurback said he is going to take the matter into his own hands.

Literally.

“I’ll pick it up and mail it to their house,” he warned. “This is irresponsible.”

Supervisor Lee Wallace advised that Spurback use a more hands-off approach. Wallace said he could record the license plate number on the owner’s car and report the owner. Most owners should know that there is a “pooper-scooper” rule and they are required to clean up after Rover, it was noted.