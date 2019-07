STRIBING, Michelle (Muscarella)

STRIBING, Michelle Muscarella - July 1, 1964 ~ July 5, 2002. Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed and held so dear. Always thinking of you. ALEX, GABS, BRI, MOM, DAD & MELAINE