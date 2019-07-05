Soaring temperatures expected to cool down Sunday

Like the masts on the tall ships docked at Canalside, the temperature rose precipitously Friday, registering 5 to 10 degrees above normal for early July, according to the National Weather Service.

"It's hot, but there are some thunderstorms out there giving relief to some people," said David Thomas, a meteorologist with the weather service at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga.

"We have a very warm air mass going across Western New York, and temperatures are in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees," Thomas added.

While warmer than normal, the temperatures are not highly unusual, he said. Normal temperatures recorded this time of the year at the airport are usually around 80 degrees. At 4 p.m. Friday, the temperature stood at 87 degrees with a heat index reading of 93.

The high temperatures Friday forced the closing of Amherst Town Hall, which has been without air conditioning for several weeks, said Amherst Town Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa.

"Several weeks ago, the air conditioning pump stopped working," Kulpa said.

"We had a cool end of spring and early summer, so it wasn't so much of a problem. But it was so hot outside yesterday and there was nobody working inside. So there were no windows opened or fans going overnight. So this morning, there were rooms in the building where the temperature was over 90 degrees. We can't have people working in that kind of heat and passing out," he added.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service forecast calls for a cold front to cross the area by Saturday morning, bringing with it widespread showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is definitely a possibility for all areas of the region, with accompanying strong wind gusts, though further inland Lake Erie and across Cattaraugus, Allegany and southern Wyoming counties, Thomas said.

"The stronger wind gusts will be further inland from the lake. So the tall ships won't be experiencing any strong gusts across Lake Erie for tomorrow," he added.

Southerly winds have flowed through the area the past couple of days, which brought in Friday's heat and humidity. The winds will be shifting to more of a northerly flow on Saturday. That will bring in cooler and drier air for Sunday. The forecast for Saturday is a high temperature in the low 80s and humid.

"There could be a few stray showers lingering Saturday night, but by Sunday we'll be drying out. Between the two weekend days, Sunday is definitely going to be the better of the two days, mostly sunny, with temperatures in the upper 70s and low humidity," Thomas said.