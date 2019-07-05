SACKETT, Andrew

Of Cheektowaga, June 27, 2019. Survived by beloved wife Gail; cherished children Ann Marie (Ron) Novotny and Ashley Sackett; son-in-law Martin LuSoto; grandchildren Joseph and Sam Novotny and Andrew and Grace Tomczak; brother Michael (LuAnn) Sackett; also survived by nephew Joel Sackett and nieces Beth Schultz and Emily Sackett. Predeceased by parents Benjamin Sackett and Grace Carlucci (nee D'Agostino) and daughter Theresa LuSoto. Visitation Saturday, July 13, 11 AM-1 PM, with a Memorial Service to follow at 1 PM, at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Andrew was an Air Force Veteran having served in Germany during active duty. He was also a Police Officer and Detective with the North Syracuse Police Department for 11 years. Andrew later became the owner and publisher of "Show and Cruise News" magazine for over 30 years, and was the Founder and CEO of the Cavalcade of Cars for 25 years. In lieu of flowers, family encourages memorials be made to People, Inc. Lancaster Dayhab, or visit www.people-inc.org/donate. Condolences and directions: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com