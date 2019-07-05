RIMO, Julianna "Julie"

Of Lackawanna, NY, July 2, 2019. Loving daughter of the late William and Josephine Rimo; dear sister of Jo Ann (Walter "Reb") Snead; dear aunt of William (Dawn) Snead, Angela (Mark) Stewart, and David (Robin) Snead; great-aunt of Christina, Ashley, Jordan, Jessica, Jon, Christopher, Joshua, Joanna, Maggie, Millie and Arden; also survived by 6 great-great-nieces and nephews. The family will be present to recieve friends Saturday from 10 AM-12 PM at St. Anthony's Church, 306 Ingham Avenue, Lackawnna, NY, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anthony's Parish. Please share online condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com.