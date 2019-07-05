RICHTER, Theresa A. (Mineo)

RICHTER - Theresa A. (nee Mineo)

Of Blasdell, NY, July 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Norbert Richter; loving mother of Melina Richter, Rebecca (Andrew) Bonk, Amelia Richter, Norberto Richter II (fiance Shelly Jephson) and Heidi (Matthew Majewski) Richter; cherished gramma of Raven, Jordan, Violet, Donncha, Henry, and Hannah; dearest sister of Cheryl (Eric) Nicotera and the late Mark Mineo; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, and many friends. The family will be present on Sunday from 2-6 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., and where a prayer service will follow at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com