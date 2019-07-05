Reporters' Notebook: July 5, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to cartoonist Bill Watterson, creator of “Calvin and Hobbes” and born on this date in 1958, “The problem with the future is that it keeps turning into the present.”

• • •

MAKING THE GRADE – Author and lecturer Peter Van Buskirk, a nationally recognized expert on how to plan for college and get admitted, will be the featured speaker July 13 at Niagara University’s Junior Open House, a program for high school juniors and parents.

He will offer tips and insights on the college admission process in a presentation entitled “Getting From Where You Are to Where You Want to Be.” There also will be information about Niagara University’s courses and financial aid and tours of the campus.

The open house begins at 9:30 a.m. Pre-registration is encouraged. For more info and to reserve a spot, visit niagara.edu/openhouse.

• • •

HIT THE GREEN – The West Seneca Chamber of Commerce holds its 29th annual golf tournament Aug. 12 at the Springville Country Club, 14445 Cascade Road, Springville, with a scramble start at noon. Cost is $125 and includes cart, lunch, pizza on the course, a one-hour happy hour and a buffet-style dinner. Non-Chamber members are welcome. Sponsorships are available. For more info and to register, call the Chamber office at 674-4900.

• • •

MORE REUNIONS – The 28th annual Kensington High School Alumni Association picnic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 10 at Banchetti by Rizzo’s Banquet Grove, 550 North French Road, Getzville. The Classes of 1959, 1964 and 1969 will be celebrating their landmark reunions. Pre-pair reservations are required. Deadline is July 26. For info and reservations, call Connie Severson at 668-1455.

The Kenmore West High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion Aug. 29 to 31. Deadline for reservations and payments is Aug. 15. For more info, call Barbara Lowenstein Cohen at 727-0686 or email 1969kenwest@gmail.com.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Elaine Hayes, Debbie Brownsey, Liora Ziv, Rick Lancellotti, Richie Incognito (Bills), Rob Hagteman, Frenchie Rainville, Joanie O’Sullivan Cavanaugh, Janice Kuczmarski, Lori Britton, Bryan Stablewski, Ava Orcholski, Dian Lewin, Lily Weinstock and Jim Read.

AND SATURDAY – Tara Schafer, Eric T. Vallone, Joseph J. Czerniak, Sandy Luedke, Andrew Fabiano, Jackson Brown Casey, Walter Albert, Kathy Mazurek, Renee Kephart, Patrick Sheehan, Barbara Czosek, Jerry Sobkowiak and Janie Caulder.

AND SUNDAY – Adam Serio, Nicole Serio, Vertia Winn, Lorna Brewer, Carolyn Raeke, Jennifer Guercio, Mary Ann Kresse, Jennifer Lata Rung, Michael Kramer, Shelia Robinson-Swans, Trevor Conschafter, Judy Quinn, Kayla Fyfe, Patti Rogalski, Nancy Kelley and Peyton Buczkowski.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.