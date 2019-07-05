Sabres Rasmus Ristolainen explains reported $135,000 speeding violation

Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen had an explanation for the speeding violation in Finland that resulted in a reported $135,000 fine and possible three-month license suspension.

According to a police report released to the Finnish news outlet Ilta-Sanomat, Ristolainen was driving his Mercedes-Benz G 500 off-road vehicle May 3 in Turku when he encountered an idle vehicle in his lane in front of him. The 24-year-old told police that he tried passing the motorist, only for the other vehicle to begin accelerating, leading Ristolainen to go faster than he planned.

Ristolainen said he was surprised when police informed him he was driving 50 mph in a 25 mph zone, though he acknowledged the measured speed could be accurate. He defended himself by saying he slowed down and stopped at the next intersection.

The incident happened on a Friday afternoon when there was a lot of traffic in the area, according to the report.

Finland uses an income-based system for penalties and the newspaper said the fine is believed to be the most ever for a speeding ticket in the country.

Ristolainen told police he intends to go to court to have the matter further investigated. He also explained to authorities that he needs driving privileges to travel to workouts 12 times per week and attend charitable events.