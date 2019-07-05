How Ralph Krueger's time in English soccer could help Sabres

As prospects skated back and forth on the Harborcenter ice below, Ralph Krueger sat in a suite next to assistant coach Don Granato, while both peered at a laptop.

Moments later, Krueger's other assistant, goalie coach Mike Bales, joined the lengthy discussion. Krueger, less than two months on the job as the Buffalo Sabres' coach, seemed to turn the suite into a think tank during the four-day development camp.

There were long chats with the only assistant he retained from Phil Housley's staff, Steve Smith, and an extensive conversation with owners Terry and Kim Pegula at the conclusion of the 3-on-3 French Connection Tournament.

During a one-on-one interview with The Buffalo News, Krueger described the process as "very intense," yet the eternal optimist embraces the challenge of creating a winning blueprint for a playoff-starved franchise.

The 59-year-old undertook a similar task during his hiatus from the National Hockey League and succeeded, albeit in a different sport across the Atlantic Ocean as chairman of English Premier League's Southampton F.C.

"If you look at my past, I take on projects and this one has taken me back to my love; the love of my life away from my wife and family is hockey and has remained hockey, even while I was doing my job in Southampton," Krueger said between development camp sessions. "It’s easy to get that part going again. I’ve always been close to the game and stayed close to the game, but now to actually need to perform again you need some time to adjust."

That adjustment began before Krueger arrived in Buffalo last month. First, he met with Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart at the IIHF World Championship in Slovakia, and spoke to the rest of the Sabres' players over the phone — conversations that Krueger said revealed a "big opportunity, just because of the character of the players."

Once he got here, Krueger gave an impassioned speech to Pegula Sports and Entertainment employees in KeyBank Center and told the media during his introductory press conference that he was having his laptop uploaded with a number of NHL games, which will allow him to study how the sport has changed.

Krueger then hired two assistant coaches, attended the NHL draft and spoke with potential Sabres during the one-week negotiating window before free agency. There were also extensive meetings with Botterill, the Pegulas, his coaching staff and even Bills coach Sean McDermott.

The two head coaches met twice to exchange "intellectual capital," according to Krueger, who called McDermott an invaluable "asset" for exchanging ideas. Collaborating for professional growth is among the reasons Krueger left for England, one of the lessons he hopes to apply in his return to hockey.

"The 25 years of head coaching I had in the past is bubbling back up to the surface," Krueger said, beaming. "Everything is very easy and natural. I’m not coming in here with a blueprint of the past teams I’ve coached. I’m developing a new blueprint for the Buffalo Sabres today, for the roster we have, for the characters we have, for the kind of team where I see the strengths and weaknesses of the group. This blueprint will be original and will certainly have some of the elements I’ve liked, but the package will be for what I believe gives us the best chance to be a competitive team in the NHL."

'The Southampton Way'

Southampton is a port city located 70 miles southeast of London, a hub for cruise ships along the English Channel. The industrial town is also home to one of the English Premier League's most success-starved and rabid soccer fan bases.

Southampton F.C. has not won a FA Cup since 1976 and has never placed higher than second in the country's first division. The club's situation became so dire that it was relegated in 2005 and dropped to the third division for two seasons until it regained its spot in the top league in 2012.

There are parallels between Southampton and Buffalo. The two have similar populations — Buffalo had approximately 8,000 more people, according to the most recent census — and both have passionate fans.

Southampton's followers were reportedly skeptical when Krueger arrived in January 2014. Following a one-year stint as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers, Krueger agreed to work as a consultant for Canada at the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2013-14 and planned to take a year off before taking a full-time job.

Then, Krueger received an unexpected phone call. Southampton's then-owner, Katharina Liebherr, was searching for someone to help run the club's day-to-day operations after her chairman, Nicola Cortese, departed.

A day after Canada's gold-medal victory in Sochi, Krueger boarded a plane for England. He was named chairman in March, tasked with reviving what the club and fans refer to as, "The Southampton Way."

The announcement surprised some in the NHL but not those who worked closely with Krueger.

"I think he’s uniquely gifted," said former Oilers coach Tom Renney, whom Krueger worked under in Edmonton from 2010-12. "So much of what we do is the same — that’s hockey and the NHL. What’s different is the person delivering the message. … He has an ability to communicate with anybody, young or old, and making them feel relevant and required. This guy is a gem.

"As far as I’m concerned he should have never left the National Hockey League. He just gets it done, it’s that simple."

Liebherr, the daughter of a Swiss businessman, did not have much experience running a professional sports franchise and learned of Krueger through a search firm that was familiar with the coach's work as a motivational speaker.

Krueger's 25-year coaching career began in 1991 with VEU Feldkirch in Austria, and although he was passionate about the profession, he feared its longevity. That led him to start a motivational speaking company in 1994, called Teamlife, whose clients included a number of corporations, most notably Credit Suisse, UBS Investment Bank and Nestle.

He wrote a book in 2001 in German titled, "Teamlife: Success Over Setbacks to Success," and became the only non-academic of 16 core members in the World Economic Forums' joint models of leadership, where he's still an active member.

"It was quite frightening at the beginning to see the wild west of soccer without any regulations, draft choices and the numbers are daunting that you deal with on a daily basis, but I was ultimately responsible," Krueger said. "Our goal was to sell the club."

De facto owner

The job was no small task. In March 2014, he told The Guardian newspaper that Southampton owed 27 million euros in transfer payments, 22 million of which was due that summer. It had not qualified for the UEFA Europa League, an annual tournament featuring 48 of the continent's top soccer clubs, since 1984.

In the 133-year history of the club, Southampton has never finished higher than second in the English Premier League, which occurred in 1983-84 when the country's top league was called "Football League First Division."

Liebherr made significant improvements upon inheriting the team from her father, Markus, pouring money into sports science and physiology and investing in a state-of-the-art training facility.

Krueger was tasked with creating a winning culture and modernizing the club's approach in business matters. He left on-field operations to the manager, Mauricio Pochettino, and Les Reed, vice chairman and director of football.

"I was de facto owner of the club," Krueger explained. "There was a female owner who inherited it after her father’s death and she wasn’t experienced in sports and brought me in really to be her eyes, ears, but also I had a lot of responsibility to carry out the actions as if I was the owner of the team. ...

"It was so multi-dimensional and it’s nice for me now to be focused again in a smaller space, to be coaching, to be on the bench, and to have lots of games to enjoy."

Krueger became the face of Southampton F.C. He spoke to reporters about his vision for the club and addressed questions from fans at functions. Though Krueger was not on the sideline, he often received more scrutiny than the three managers who worked under him during his five-year tenure. The criticism began quickly.

Surprisingly, Southampton finished eighth among 20 teams in 2013-14, its highest league position since 2002-03, while also recording its highest point total since the English Premier League was formed in 1992-93. However, his first offseason was trying. The club sold five of its top players for a reported 92.5 million euros, and its manager, Pochettino, left for Tottenham.

The exodus incited panic among the fan base and Krueger was at the center of the criticism. He told The Guardian in 2014 that he received harsh mail following the transfer period, though, unsurprisingly, he spoke of their messages buoyantly.

"These people took time to write me a letter to say that I’m a complete idiot,” he said in the interview. “That’s OK. If you can get that passion in line with what you are doing – what an opportunity that is.”

'True leader'

Despite the losses, Southampton was second in the league following six matches and finished seventh overall, reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup. In 2015-16, the club achieved its highest ever Premier League finish (sixth), most ever Premier League points total (63) and finally qualified for the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Away from the pitch, the club's operations were buoyed by the English Premier League record-breaking television contract worth 10.4 billion euro. Krueger's staff also secured a record three-year shirt sponsorship deal with Virgin Media, and he landed a seven-year contract with Under Armour through his longtime relationship with the company's founder and CEO, Kevin Plank.

Krueger initially committed to work with Liebherr for two years, however, that contract was extended when the club's success continued. He achieved his goal in August 2017, when an 80 percent stake of Southampton was sold to Chinese businessman Gao Jisheng for 210 million euros.

Liebherr's father reportedly paid 14 million Euros when he purchased the Saints, who were then competing in the country's third division. Krueger agreed to stay on with Southampton for two years following Jisheng's purchase, signing a contract that ran through June 2019.

When Krueger's departure from Southampton was announced in April 2019, Liebherr credited him with building the organization into what it's become.

"Ralph laid the foundations for the Saints to be a sustainable team that put pressure on the top sides in the Premier League," Liebherr, who still serves on Southampton's board of directors, said in a statement released through the team. "He was a true leader who fully embodied 'The Southampton Way,' a culture which will live on strongly beyond his time as chairman. I, along with my family, will always be grateful for all that Ralph has done for the club."

Krueger endured a difficult final two years in Southampton. The club's performance dipped, placing 17th and 18th the past two seasons, respectively, narrowly avoiding relegation. His tenure with the club was marked by bold moves during the summer's transfer period, selling top players and spending millions on talent from other teams. The latter frustrated some fans who preferred a shrewd approach of taking advantage of young talent at lower levels.

Although Krueger continued to head the board of directors and act as a conduit between Jisheng, The Telegraph reported in April the chairman's "influence on key decisions was limited" during his final two years with the club.

Krueger, though, was still the face of the team, as Jisheng declined to speak publicly about Southampton until last month. In May 2018, Krueger told the Southampton Daily Echo if any one person were to blame for the team's slide, the criticism should be directed toward him, yet he added why a number of factors led to the on-field struggles and expressed optimism for the future.

Last January, Krueger spoke at a fan forum hosted by the club, in which he talked of the need to "refresh 'The Southampton Way,'" while leading a discussion centered around fans' concerns about Jisheng's involvement, or lack thereof, with the team. Krueger's departure from the club occurred two months later, and he quickly became Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill's target to replace Housley.

The experience, Krueger said, opened his eyes to the challenges owners face, taught him the importance of collaboration at all levels of an organization and revealed how technology can benefit a coach.

"After being a president for six years you’re back now in the fire and as the head coach you’re very visible and communicating a lot, but I also understand what’s going on at the other levels," Krueger said of what he learned in Southampton. "On the sports side, I’ve deepened my knowledge in sports science and physiology that’s needed, but we have a really strong staff here. I’m so impressed with what the Sabres have done over the last few years in all different areas and I really say a lot of times as a head coach or leader you’re going to come into an organization, you’ll spend one year and you’ll think, ‘Oh boy, there’s a lot for me to do.’ But there’s nothing to do there.

"It was important to get a good coaching staff together. People who kind of fit into the culture that I’d like to see here, but the rest of the personnel, whether it’s strength and conditioning or the medical or the equipment or the media, all those areas are really, really strong. That experience in Southampton is what strong actually means. I feel we’re in a really good place here with the Sabres."

First love

During his time with Southampton, Krueger stepped away for a few months to serve as coach for Team Europe at the World Cup of Hockey in 2016, where he led a roster of players from eight countries to the tournament's championship.

The masterful coaching performance resulted in overtures from NHL clubs, yet Krueger rebuffed their advances and opted to finish his project in Southampton. With his contract coming to an end this June, Krueger began to consider a return to hockey and was hired by the Sabres, who own the league's longest playoff drought.

Following the announcement, Botterill described to the media how Krueger's international coaching experience — 13 seasons as coach of Switzerland's national team, including three Winter Olympics — make him equipped to handle the challenges of an 82-game NHL season.

Krueger has not been behind an NHL bench since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season, when he was head coach of the Oilers, who narrowly missed the playoffs with a 19-22-7 record. He was fired that summer and had spent the previous two years as an assistant coach under Renney.

"He’s a great communicator," said Brad Shaw, now an assistant coach with Columbus who worked on Krueger's staff during the World Cup of Hockey. "He’s a great leader. He’s very comfortable delegating responsibilities. … He’s just a fantastic man. He’s a really good person. He’s going to build relationships with guys to the point where he can [be hard on them], and they’re not going to take it personal because they know he cares about them. I think that’s going to be evident right through in Buffalo."

Krueger's plan is in its early stages. He intends to soon take time off to "digest" and "internalize." He hopes to finalize his hires for the Sabres' video department and is considering another addition to his coaching staff. In the future, Krueger also hopes to be an asset to PSE and the Pegulas in non-hockey matters, applying his leadership and Southampton experience to help grow the business.

However, he has no plans to expand his role until he is finished with his latest project: building a winner on the ice.

"What’s daunting and humbling is how important the Sabres are in this community and how hungry everybody is for success," Krueger said. "I definitely have a lot respect for it. I knew this was a great hockey market, but I didn’t know it was this good. It’s another level of passion and intensity. Somehow the size of the city is exciting too, because we have a big surrounding market outside of Buffalo.

"There’s a big, big project here that’s going to need the very best of Ralph Krueger and the very best of everybody extended within the staff around me to perform to the highest of our ability to really be able to find the potential of this team. The players, if they’re feeling that, will take confidence in it and it begins with us leading the way. I’m excited to do everything possible to give this market what I believe it really deserves."