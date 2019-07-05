In Town of Lewiston, the bicentennial that wasn't

Last November, the Town of Lewiston announced the formation of a committee to plan its bicentennial celebration, marking the 200th anniversary of the town's formation in 1823.

However, it turns out that the town actually was formed in 1818, and so the bicentennial should have been held last year – even though the official town seal carries the date of 1823 as the year of Lewiston's founding.

That's wrong, Town Historian Marjorie Maggard said.

After a meeting of Niagara County town historians in Lockport last month, she headed to the County Historian's Office to look up what she expected to be a state law founding Lewiston in the volume of New York State Laws for 1823.

"There was nothing about Lewiston in 1823," Maggard said.

So she began working her way backward, one year at a time, until she found a state law in 1818 that separated Lewiston from the neighboring Town of Cambria.

So how and when did the date 1823 get on the town seal? Maggard said she hasn't solved that one yet.

She found a partial piece of paper in Town Hall, written in about 1983, which mentions the 1823 date, but doesn't explain it. And the name of the author of that memo is missing from the paper, Maggard said.

For what it's worth, the town website says Lewiston "was organized in 1818 and incorporated in 1823."

It's hard to say what that means, since an 1897 local history book, "Landmarks of Niagara County," gives the founding date as Feb. 27, 1818. It says the first town meeting was held April 7, 1818, with Rufus Spalding being elected the first town supervisor at that meeting. Generally, an unincorporated place can't hold an election.

At any rate, the bicentennial commission will stay in business, since the Village of Lewiston was incorporated in 1822. Really.

"The village has papers," Maggard said.