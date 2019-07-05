Perkins scores 10 in Summer League loss

Former University at Buffalo basketball star Nick Perkins recorded 10 points in 17 minutes of play in his first NBA Summer League action with the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night.

Despite his efforts, the Lakers were defeated by Chicago, 96-76.

Perkins earned the start at center for the Lakers. In addition to his 10 points, he logged five rebounds, an assist and two steals.

He also committed seven fouls. In the Summer League, a player can only foul out after 10 fouls committed instead of five like in the regular season.

Elsewhere, neither Youssou Ndoye (St. Bonaventure) nor C.J. Massinburg (UB) saw action in the Dallas Mavericks’ 96-92 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Ndoye was named to the Mavericks roster while Massinburg is playing for the Nets.