My View: An AI experiment leads to mower mayhem

By Larry Scott

Artificial intelligence is being ballyhooed as the next big thing. It enables robot vacuum cleaners to learn the layout of your home, and guides self-driving cars through traffic.

But AI is just data, hardware and software, and we know from experience that software has bugs, hardware can fail, and robot vacuums can send your data to the telemarketers in Mumbai who call a couple of times a week with dire news about the health of your computer. I offer a cautionary tale about a self-driving lawn mower I built many years ago. It worked well at first, but came to a bad end.

Like many preteen boys in the 1950s, it fell to me one summer to mow our lawn. I do not recall being given a choice in the matter, but it would not have mattered; I was eager. First, it was a sign of maturity, a step toward full suburban manhood. And second, it was my introduction to internal combustion engines. My father instructed me in the mysteries of choke and throttle, and the annual rites of lubrication.

That first summer behind the two-wheeled, three-horse Briggs & Stratton, I mowed the lawn more often than necessary. In subsequent years what was once a proud biweekly parade became just another chore. Steering a power mower around your yard is pretty boring. You can amuse yourself by trying out different mowing patterns, but soon it becomes rote, an opportunity for a two-hour meditation. You can chant in tune with the engine and no one will be the wiser.

Being naturally lazy, my mower meditations often centered on how to get out of mowing. One day while mowing the backyard, inspiration struck. Our backyard was square, but my mother had made triangular flower beds at three of the four corners, and our one tree was in the other corner, giving the lawn a roughly circular shape.

In my mind, I saw a stake driven into the center of this circle, a rope tied to the stake at one end and to the lawnmower at the other end. As the lawnmower propelled itself forward, the rope would pull it in ever decreasing circles as it wrapped itself around the stake.

I killed the engine at once and went looking for a rope and stake. At first, the mower bucked and slalomed, refusing to stay on a smooth circular path, and the stake was too large, leaving a vortex of unmowed grass.

My mother, observing from the kitchen window, shouted some advice: “If you spent your time mowing instead of messing around, you’d be done by now.” Of course this only increased my motivation.

Eventually, after fitting the mower with a yoke that allowed the rope to be fastened to the mower at two points, and finding the right stake size – lo and behold, it worked. It would cut 90% of the backyard while I sat in a lawn chair sipping iced tea and watching it go round and round.

I may have used the same center hole too often. One day the stake pulled out and the mower took off on a tangent. I bolted from the lawn chair, but before I caught up it had cut a swath through my mother’s flower garden and gashed our neighbor’s tree. Mom made it exceedingly clear that henceforth the self-steering mower was to be replaced by a son-steering model.

Now if my car had artificial intelligence and self-steering, I worry that it would become bored traveling in my mundane orbit (coffee shop, groceries, hardware, pharmacy) and take off on a tangent of its own devising.

Larry Scott, of South Wales, does not plan to invest in a self-driving car.