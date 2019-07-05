Movies: Specialty and outdoor films showing July 5-11

Here are the next week's special screenings, including indie, classics and special events.

Clarence Clemons documentary debuts

He was known as “The Big Man” of the E Street Band. But saxophonist Clarence Clemons, who died in 2011, wasn’t only big in stature, he was in big in heart. The documentary “Clarence Clemons: Who Do I Think I Am,” directed by his friend and filmmaker Nick Mead, captures the true spirit - and spirituality - of the man. It has its Buffalo premiere at 8 p.m. July 6, 7, 9, 11 in the Screening Room Cinema Café (Boulevard Mall, Amherst).

An inspiring premiere

“Round of Your Life” is an inspirational faith-based film about a talented 15-year-old who wants nothing to do with the family legacy to play in the PGA. When his actions cause a family tragedy, his guilt pushes him to work hard to earn a second chance at the sport - and redemption, too. Richard T. Jones, Katie Leclerc and Evan Hara star. The film also has its premiere at the Screening Room with showings at 6 p.m. July 6 and 11. Tickets are $6 to $8.

'Moonrise': A noir masterpiece

There is noir and then there is “Moonrise,” the 1948 film considered to be director Frank Borzage’s late-career masterpiece. The film is about what happens to a young man (played by Dane Clark) bullied for years because his father was hanged for murder. Gail Russell co-stars. See it at 7:30 p.m. July 10 at the Dipson Eastern Hills in the final screening of the Noir Essentials film series.

Outdoor movies

These movies are free. Bring blankets and chairs; all start around dusk.

"E.T.," July 8 at Canalside.

"The Lion King" (animated), July 9 at Woodlawn Beach (3580 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell).

"Dumbo," July 9 and 10 in the University at Buffalo Films Series at the Special Events Field next to student Union on the North Campus. (Also, July 12 on the Hayes Hall lawn, South Campus.)

“Ralph Breaks the Internet,” July 10 at Green Acres Ice Cream (4357 Broadway, Depew).