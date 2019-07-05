Letter: Trusting dictators is wrong; distrusting intel even worse

Something is wrong!

All United States intel agencies agree Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election to help Donald Trump; Vladimir Putin denied it. Trump said he believes Putin. The CIA said with high confidence that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was involved in the murder and dismembering of Jamal Khashoggi, the crown prince denied it. Trump said he believes the crown prince.

Otto Warmbier came back from North Korea in a coma and died days later after more than a year of torture; Kim Jong Un said he knew nothing about it. Trump said he believes him.

The FBI Director said when a presidential candidate is approached by a foreign country they should notify the FBI. Trump said he is wrong. The leaders of the FBI, Department of Justice, and Director of National Intelligence, all Trump appointees, said North Korea will never completely give up all nuclear weapons. Trump said they don’t know what they are talking about and “should go back to school.”

When the president of the United States takes the word of murderous dictators instead of his own country’s intelligence departments, something is wrong.

Don Grosso

Hamburg