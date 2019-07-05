Letter: Trump support letter misses on several points

As a Bible-believing Sister of St. Mary, I was very disturbed with the June 24 letter, “Keeping Trump is critical for the sake of the nation,” especially two sentences.

“He (Trump) has been a voice for Christians around the world and at home.” Christians do not lie, call others names and demean the works of others. Truth, respect for others and integrity are simply human qualities we expect in our leaders.

“He has been the strongest voice for unborn children.” What about the born children, torn from their mothers and fathers, living in camps at the border. True, he has done some political things, like boost the economy – so the rich get richer, and our poor people remain poor. We need a gentleman president, as well as a good politician.

I was born during the era of FDR. My father taught me always to respect the presidency. How can we respect a man of his caliber? We have had some great presidents since then. Donald Trump is not one of them.

Sister Kathleen Dougherty

Buffalo