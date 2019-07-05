Letter: Strengthen U.S. security by aiding Central Americans

Headlines and articles for the past months have been informing us about problems at southern border crossings, whether dealing with understaffing of immigration personnel or mistreatment of children and families.

Most would agree that a problem does exist. Many of the people fleeing for their lives from Central American countries do so because of violence and would rather stay in their own homes if it were safe.

Yet, the State Department has cut funding to programs which have been successful in reducing violence and making it possible for them to remain, which would reduce stress on our borders.

An example of such a program is International Justice Mission’s efforts in training police and prosecutors to combat crime and sexual violence against children.

From 2013 to 2017, arrests and convictions of perpetrators of child sexual assault have more than tripled in Guatemala and they have helped protect nearly 2.8 million people.

These are the kind of programs that benefit our country as well as help those at risk. We are in a position to help and if our roles were switched, wouldn’t you want those countries to come to our aid?

No one wants to see children abused, or crime go on unpunished. This is one fight that successfully crosses party lines and we can agree to work together to accomplish something significant.

If you would like to do something that will help in this desperate situation, please contact your local representativeand urge support for the bipartisan legislation “the United States-Northern Triangle Engagement Act” (H.R. 2615).

Our elected officials will act when they know we care. Please take a few minutes to make a difference.

Cliff Miller

Clarence