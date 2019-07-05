Letter: Skyway selection jury must be open to keeping it

The impartiality of the Skyway selection jury is compromised. In The Buffalo News’ recent article, “Skyway selection jury gets look at towering concrete structure,” Lynn Richards, president and CEO of the Congress for the New Urbanism, was quoted as saying that she had already made up her mind that the Skyway “has to come down.”

The due date for the Skyway submissions has not even passed. Removing the Skyway is only one alternative for its future. Jurists should not be able to go into the decision process with their “mind made up about what to do about the Skyway.” If Richards is able to continue her position on the selection jury the entire competition is compromised.

There are many people who believe the Skyway should, in fact, not be torn down. It would be wrong to ignore these citizens. I personally believe that the Skyway should remain intact. Rather than tearing it down, its four lanes of traffic should be transformed into two lanes with reduced speed limits. The other two lanes should be converted into bike lanes and walkways. This way people could enjoy the beautiful landscape that the Skyway covers. It can double as a commuting link and a tourist destination, as well.

Creative ideas like this would be ignored if Lynn Richards, and perhaps other jurists with their “minds made up,” were allowed to remain on the selection jury. This is supposed to be an open competition as promised by the governor.

Philomena Burger

Buffalo