Letter: Recent decision on priests should promote resignation

Could there be any further examples of the arrogance and condescension of Bishop Richard Malone than the recent announcement that he has reinstated three Hamburg priests. The Rev. Arthur E. Mattulke, the Rev. Patrick T. O’Keefe and the Rev. Robert J. Orlowski apparently were simply guilty of “inappropriate” discussions, and there was absolutely “no inappropriate physical conduct.”

He also said all received “corrective measures” during their time away, including “retraining in the Diocesan Code of Conduct and internal policies.” Reading the bishop’s statement leads to the obvious conclusion that the diocese’s new policy is that as long as there is no physical contact anything goes. A few “corrective measures” while being retrained for a few weeks of rest and recuperation and all is forgiven. How is this any different from the past policy followed by the diocese? This is simply another example in a long line of decisions that reveal how this man is either deaf to the people of the diocese or simply doesn’t care enough to make changes that correct inappropriate actions of priests he is in charge of.

The best thing Malone can do for the diocese now is to quietly retire and move on. He has made a mess of the diocese, allow someone who has the concerns of the people of diocese to take charge and change the conspiracy of silence that still continues.

Gary Rog

Hamburg