Letter: Reasons for abortions depend on circumstances

When I read a June 25 letter I wondered whether the writer really doesn’t understand that even with the availability of contraception there are still unplanned pregnancies?

She says, “We live in a society where accessibility to birth control is easily acquired. Yet unwanted pregnancies are still a problem, and I can’t imagine why this is so.” She goes on to say, “People need to take a more responsible approach to avoid pregnancies.”

Is she totally ignorant or completely heartless? I suggest that she do some research on the incidence of rape – a rapist who assaults a child or a patient in a coma or anyone incapable of a defense doesn’t take precautions against impregnating a victim.

The letter writer took the time to submit her letter to The Buffalo News. I presume she reads her newspaper. We can learn so much by simply reading about what is happening in the world around us. Some medically-induced abortions are necessary to save the life of the mother.

Some babies, it has been discovered, because of the techniques now available to the medical profession, will live briefly and in agony because of developmental anomalies. Their families are burdened with heartbreaking information. Their decisions should be arrived at according to their own soul–searching – not by the opinions of others or by the proclamation of legislatures.

She ends by saying, “After all, it’s not just her body she’s making a decision about.” My response, is, “It’s not your body, either.”

Louisa Judith Bardach

East Amherst