Letter: News’ solid reporting exposes BMHA’s failings

I have to give kudos to The Buffalo News, especially Susan Schulman, who has been following and reporting on the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority debacle for a very long time.

Despite the accusations of “fake news” this paper consistently reports responsibly and thoroughly.

Once again, the “Authority” makes the news with their dismal record despite having large amounts of money at their disposal.

Granted, many of the problems stem from years of neglect and deferred maintenance under the former director, Dawn Sanders-Garrett, who was given pots of money when she left under sudden and suspicious circumstances.

However, it would be interesting to know why more has not been accomplished. There must be a very long list of things that stand in the way of repairs. For instance:

Are the workers not trained?

Is there no equipment?

Do they work a full number of hours?

Is anyone supervising?

And, I would like to know what responsibility the tenants have. As for mowing around debris on the lawns, who put it there and why? Do they need bigger and more garbage and recycle totes or do people just throw things they don’t want wherever they land?

If that is the case, it should be addressed too.

Tenants should be responsible, too. If not, why not? Lots of questions, very few answers.

Barbara Lion

Williamsville